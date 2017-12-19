1/15
He was guiding his empty rickshaw one overcast afternoon, down the quiet, narrow, lanes in the old temple town of Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, India... so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was guiding his empty rickshaw one overcast afternoon, down the quiet, narrow, lanes in the old t
2/15
She was walking with her friend, watching me curiously, as I wandered the back streets of the quaint town of Fukou, in the mountains of Fuzhou, in Fujian, China… so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking with her friend, watching me curiously, as I wandered the back streets of the quaint
3/15
He had just finished getting dressed after his bath in the Yamuna River, with his friends, in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India... so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He had just finished getting dressed after his bath in the Yamuna River, with his friends, in Vrinda
4/15
She was walking towards the beach, past the roller coasters and other attractions of Luna Park, one afternoon, in St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia... so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking towards the beach, past the roller coasters and other attractions of Luna Park, one
5/15
He was walking with a friend one overcast afternoon, the sky readying a downpour to tackle the rising humidity below, on the colorful market streets of Nabadwip, an ancient town in West Bengal, India... so I asked him to smile.<br />Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was walking with a friend one overcast afternoon, the sky readying a downpour to tackle the risin
6/15
She was walking with her friends one evening, as I photographed a donkey enclosure in the beautiful and isolated plateau village of Turtuk, Ladakh, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India…so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking with her friends one evening, as I photographed a donkey enclosure in the beautiful
7/15
He was hanging out one winter's afternoon, with his friends, at the remote Adi Badri Temple near the village of Alipur, in Rajasthan, India...so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was hanging out one winter's afternoon, with his friends, at the remote Adi Badri Temple near the
8/15
She was walking with a friend one overcast afternoon, in the intriguing and vibrant comic book-themed section of Kowloon Park, in Kowloon, Hong Kong...so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking with a friend one overcast afternoon, in the intriguing and vibrant comic book-theme
9/15
She was walking along the base of the Swayambhunath Stupa Hill one sunny morning, in Kathmandu, Nepal...so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking along the base of the Swayambhunath Stupa Hill one sunny morning, in Kathmandu, Nepa
10/15
He was sitting outside a home one afternoon, in a quiet neighborhood of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India…so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was sitting outside a home one afternoon, in a quiet neighborhood of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, In
11/15
She was walking near Cottesloe beach, with her partner and his family, while a golden sun set in Perth, Western Australia...so I asked her to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
She was walking near Cottesloe beach, with her partner and his family, while a golden sun set in Per
12/15
He drove up to the taxi stand I was photographing one afternoon, stopping behind the row of other taxis waiting for customers in Embu, Eastern Province, Kenya...so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He drove up to the taxi stand I was photographing one afternoon, stopping behind the row of other ta
13/15
He was outside a construction site one morning, in the ever expanding city of Pune, in Maharashtra, India…so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was outside a construction site one morning, in the ever expanding city of Pune, in Maharashtra,
14/15
He was sitting near the local water source, while locals waited their turn at filling their assortment of plastic vessels, as I explored the streets of the old section of Leh one morning, in the mountains of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, India...so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was sitting near the local water source, while locals waited their turn at filling their assortme
15/15
He was with a group of dancers taking a break from recording a church choir music video on the helipad of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, while the sun set over Nairobi, Kenya... so I asked him to smile. Photo credit © Jay Weinstein
He was with a group of dancers taking a break from recording a church choir music video on the helip