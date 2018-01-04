1/12
The second edition of the international GoaPhoto festival was held in Saligao, Goa from 23 to 26 November. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
Six curators were asked to explore the theme of “the domestic” and to respond to the location their exhibitions would inhabit. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
They had to keep in mind that the photographs would be displayed along side in-situ furniture and domestic articles. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
"Can the cosiness of a visiting room be highlighted by displaying an exhibition on cushions? Is exhibiting in a kitchen going too far?" are some of the questions that are bound to pop up. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
They had to assign a central stage to the objects that inhabit domestic spaces
In the process, they attributed to these objects almost animistic qualities. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
