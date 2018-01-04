1/12 The second edition of the international GoaPhoto festival was held in Saligao, Goa from 23 to 26 November. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto The second edition of the international GoaPhoto festival was held in Saligao, Goa from 23 to 26...

2/12 Six curators were asked to explore the theme of “the domestic” and to respond to the location their exhibitions would inhabit. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto Six curators were asked to explore the theme of “the domestic” and to respond to the location...

3/12 They had to keep in mind that the photographs would be displayed along side in-situ furniture and domestic articles. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto They had to keep in mind that the photographs would be displayed along side in-situ furniture and...

4/12 "Can the cosiness of a visiting room be highlighted by displaying an exhibition on cushions? Is exhibiting in a kitchen going too far?" are some of the questions that are bound to pop up. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto "Can the cosiness of a visiting room be highlighted by displaying an exhibition on cushions? Is...

5/12 They had to assign a central stage to the objects that inhabit domestic spaces They had to assign a central stage to the objects that inhabit domestic spaces

6/12 In the process, they attributed to these objects almost animistic qualities. © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto In the process, they attributed to these objects almost animistic qualities. © Fabien Charuau for...

7/12 © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto

8/12 © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto

9/12 © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto

10/12 © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto

11/12 © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto © Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto