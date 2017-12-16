1/6

Smt. Indira Gandhi inaugurates the new Ambar Charkha at the Women and Children Center in Rai Bareilly. Also seen is Charan SiIngh, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. January 2, 1968. Courtesy Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum

Smt. Indira Gandhi inaugurates the new Ambar Charkha at the Women and Children Center in Rai Bareill