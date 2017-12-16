1/6
Smt. Indira Gandhi inaugurates the new Ambar Charkha at the Women and Children Center in Rai Bareilly. Also seen is Charan SiIngh, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. January 2, 1968. Courtesy Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum
Smt. Indira Gandhi inaugurates the new Ambar Charkha at the Women and Children Center in Rai Bareill
2/6
Indira Gandhi seated under the tree where Rabindranath Tagore’s father Debendranath Tagore attained enlightenment. IGMM
Indira Gandhi seated under the tree where Rabindranath Tagore’s father Debendranath Tagore attained
3/6
Indira Gandhi with Feroze Gandhi on their wedding day. IGMM
Indira Gandhi with Feroze Gandhi on their wedding day. IGMM
4/6
Indira Gandhi receiving an LP recording of Meerabai's bhajans recorded in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar. IGMM
Indira Gandhi receiving an LP recording of Meerabai's bhajans recorded in the voice of Lata Mangeshk
5/6
Indira Gandhi surveys the flood devastated areas from an airplane. IGMM
Indira Gandhi surveys the flood devastated areas from an airplane. IGMM
6/6
Indira Gandhi attends the Urs celebration at Nizamuddin Auliya's Dargah, 1975. IGMM
Indira Gandhi attends the Urs celebration at Nizamuddin Auliya's Dargah, 1975. IGMM