1/10 Alexandra Daddario (left) and Kate Upton arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, 23 August, 2017. They play best friends in the film, who go for a road trip and end up swooning over the same guy. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Alexandra Daddario (left) and Kate Upton arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover at the Ar

2/10 Matt Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. He essays the role of a guy who has charmed two friends to an extent that they start competing against each other to romance him. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Matt Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. He essays the role of a guy who has ch

3/10 Alexandra Daddario was last seen in Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Alexandra Daddario was last seen in Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invisio

4/10 Kate Upton will be seen on screen after a gap of three years. She was last seen in the 2014 film, The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kate Upton will be seen on screen after a gap of three years. She was last seen in the 2014 film, Th

5/10 Kate Upton plays the role of a business woman in the film, The Layover who goes for a road trip with her best friend and ends up competing with her for a guy. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kate Upton plays the role of a business woman in the film, The Layover who goes for a road trip with

6/10 William H Macy ( left) and Alexandra Daddario at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP William H Macy ( left) and Alexandra Daddario at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. Photo by C

7/10 William H Macy (from left), Alexandra Daddario, Matt Barr, Kate Upton and Matt Jones at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover at the ArcLight Hollywood on 23 August, 2017. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP William H Macy (from left), Alexandra Daddario, Matt Barr, Kate Upton and Matt Jones at the Los Ange

8/10 Alexandra Daddario, (left), Matt Barr and Kate Upton will be the part of the love triangle in the film, The Layover. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Alexandra Daddario, (left), Matt Barr and Kate Upton will be the part of the love triangle in the fi

9/10 Alexandra Daddario (left) and Kate Upton at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Alexandra Daddario (left) and Kate Upton at the Los Angeles premiere of The Layover. Photo by Chris