1/5 Virus from 3 Idiots is a must have on the list of our favourites on this teacher's day! Not only did he provide us with immense comic relief, but he also gave us the gem that is — "Life is a race, if you don't run fast, you will be a broken anda." A better saying have you heard? Virus from 3 Idiots is a must have on the list of our favourites on this teacher's day! Not only did

2/5 There may never be another character as multi layered as Robin WIlliams' John Keating from Dead Poets Society. He made our hearts soar and gave us the courage to break free, and for that we are forever grateful — O Captain My Captain. Image from Getty Images. There may never be another character as multi layered as Robin WIlliams' John Keating from Dead Poet

3/5 Our list would be incomplete without including our favourite teacher from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Albus Dumbledore was and will always be the wisest man — wizards and muggles alike — around. File image. Our list would be incomplete without including our favourite teacher from the wizarding world of Har

4/5 One plus one! Ms Briganza and Mr Malhotra from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will forever be etched in our heart's as the goofiest teachers to have ever graced the silver screen. Their weird antics form some of our fondest childhood memories. One plus one! Ms Briganza and Mr Malhotra from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will forever be etched in our hear