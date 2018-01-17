You are here:

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection: Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens mark presence

FP Staff

Jan,17 2018 15:28 32 IST

Katy Perry shone in red at Stella McCartney's autumn collection presentation. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Kate Hudson looked chic in light pink leather skirt which she paired with a jacket and white shirt. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Emma Roberts wore a bright purple dress, packing on frills. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Vanessa Hudgens wore a little black dress with platforms shoes and completed the look with a black and white blazer. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss