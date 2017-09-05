1/5
Spider-Man: Homecoming is going to premiere in China and the posters look nothing less than fantastic. Image from Twitter.
Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, attends a promotional event in Beijing, China, ahead of the film's release. Image from Twitter.
Director Jon Watts sits next to Spider-Man. Spider-man: Homecoming releases in China on 8 September. Image from AP.
A variety of posters were released where the primary character Spider-Man, can be seen placed in traditional Chinese setting. Image from Twitter.
A Spider-Man character teaches a bunch of kindergarten kids his signature web-spinning moves in the Chinese capital. Image from AP.
