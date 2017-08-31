1/5 RS Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that releases this Friday, is a light take on the bedroom issue of erectile dysfunction. On Throwback Thursday, we recall Bollywood films that have dared to discuss sexual and reproductive issues that had remained beneath the sheets RS Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that releases this Friday, is a light take on the bedroom issue

Meghna Gulzar's directorial debut sensitively dealt with the issue of infertility and the remedy of surrogacy and also threw light on the emotional ripples it caused in the relationship of Tabu and her surrogate Sushmita Sen

Ayushmann Khurrana comes full circle with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as his debut film also dealt with yet another sexual taboo - sperm donation. Shoojit Sircar's film used humour to deal with the serious issue of infertility among men.

Harshvardhan Kulkarni's adult comedy revolved around a sex addict, played by Gulshan Devaiah, who even devises a sex philosophy to prove how love and sex need not intersect, in order to mask his addiction