1/5
Netflix India on 21 August announced its first regional show Sacred Games, an adaptation of Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name
Netflix India on 21 August announced its first regional show Sacred Games, an adaptation of Vikram C
2/5
Author Vikram Chandra; directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane; actors Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan
Author Vikram Chandra; directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane; actors Radhika Apte, Nawaz
3/5
Saif Ali Khan will play Sartaj Singh, a police officer, in Sacred Games
Saif Ali Khan will play Sartaj Singh, a police officer, in Sacred Games
4/5
Radhika Apte will essay the role of a R&AW officer in Sacred Games
Radhika Apte will essay the role of a R&AW officer in Sacred Games
5/5
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reunited with Anurag Kashyap in Sacred Games
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reunited with Anurag Kashyap in Sacred Games