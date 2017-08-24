1/6 For his audition tape, Rupert Grint recorded a rap where he spoke about how much he loved Harry Potter. He said that he always wanted to play Ron. Image from Facebook For his audition tape, Rupert Grint recorded a rap where he spoke about how much he loved Harry Pott

2/6 Before being cast as Ron Weasley at the age of 11, Rupert Grint acted in plays performed by his school and local theatre group. Image from Facebook Before being cast as Ron Weasley at the age of 11, Rupert Grint acted in plays performed by his scho

3/6 "My outfit is horrible, all pink lace and flowers. When Ron first sees it, he thinks it's for Ginny. But it was actually quite fun wearing it, as it was like something out of the '70s. It was so hideous that I actually liked it," Rupert Grint once said. Image from Facebook "My outfit is horrible, all pink lace and flowers. When Ron first sees it, he thinks it's for Ginny.

4/6 In an iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Maggie Smith's character Professor McGonagall had to teach Ron Weasley to dance. Poor Rupert! I mean, I've got two left feet too, so we both looked pretty silly!" she said. Image from Facebook In an iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Maggie Smith's character Professor McGo

5/6 Grint's character Ron Wealey was an arachnophobe. In one particularly funny scene from Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, he is forced to encounter a really large one. Image from Facebook Grint's character Ron Wealey was an arachnophobe. In one particularly funny scene from Harry Potter