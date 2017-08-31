1/6 31 August, 2017 marks the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales who was married to Prince Charles (heir to the British throne) from 1981 to 1996. Dubbed by Tony Blair as the "people's princess", Diana died in a car crash in Paris at 36. Image from Twitter. 31 August, 2017 marks the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales who

Starring Naomi Watts in the titular role, Diana is a biographical drama directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, and spans the last two years of Princess Diana's life. The movie's screenplay (written by Stephen Jeffreys) is based on the book Diana: Her Last Love written by Kate Snell. The movie covers Lady Di's divorce from Prince Charles, and a subsequent affair with a heart surgeon of Pakistani descent.

Directed by Stephen Frears, The Queen is a fictionalised British drama that depicts Britain's Royal Family and their response to Princess Diana's (former wife of the heir to the British throne — Prince Charles) death after the Paris car crash. Written by Peter Morgan, The Queen stars Helen Mirren in what is seen as a spectacular performance, having won the actor several accolades for her stellar portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown, written and created by Peter Morgan is an original Netflix series that depicts the reign of Britain's current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown's first season shows her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh — Philip, and the collapse of her sister Princess Margaret's engagement to Peter Townsend (1955).

Starring Jennifer Morrison, The Murder of Princess Diana is a biographical drama directed by John Strickland and is based on a novel that was penned down by Noel Botham. The teleplay has been written by Emma Reeves and Reg Gadney.