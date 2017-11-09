You are here:

Om Shanti Om is ten years old: A look at some iconic songs from the Shah Rukh-Deepika starrer

FP Staff

Nov,09 2017 21:22 55 IST

'Aankhon Me Teri' had Shah Rukh Khan's Om in a complete fan boy moment when Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya comes out of her car at a film's screening — smiling and waving at fans. Screen grab via YouTube

'Main Agar Kahoon' was indeed the most romantic song of the film and this scene, in particular, aces the dream-love sequence like nothing before, Screen grab via YouTube

'Deewangi Deewangi' remains a historical song in Bollywood, as for the first time so many stars came together for a song. The song was an absolute fun then, as even now. Screen grab via YouTube.

'Dard-e-Disco' was the first time King Khan showed his envious six-pack abs and took the nation by storm, and how. Image via Facebook

'Doom Tana' brought back the complete Hindi film retro feel and got the nation grooving to the beats with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone donning different get-ups from different eras of Hindi film industry. Image via Facebook