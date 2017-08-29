1/8 Hailed by many as the first sports film of India, Mansoor Ali Khan's 1992 directorial Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar featured intense cycling races pitting Aamir Khan against Deepak Tijori Hailed by many as the first sports film of India, Mansoor Ali Khan's 1992 directorial Jo Jeeta Wohi

2/8 While Ashutosh Gowariker's historical sports drama Lagaan preceded it by four years, Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 film Iqbal will be remembered for its deaf and mute protagonist's cricket aspirations While Ashutosh Gowariker's historical sports drama Lagaan preceded it by four years, Nagesh Kukunoor

3/8 Siddharth Anand's 2005 film Ta Ra Rum Pum saw its lead character, played by Saif Ali Khan, as a car racer Siddharth Anand's 2005 film Ta Ra Rum Pum saw its lead character, played by Saif Ali Khan, as a car

4/8 Shimit Amin redefined sports drama by incorporating technical nuances of hockey in his 2007 ensemble Chak De! India, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the national women's team coach Shimit Amin redefined sports drama by incorporating technical nuances of hockey in his 2007 ensemble

5/8 Vivek Agnihotri's 2007 film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, starring John Abraham, boasted of the air of a European professional football league Vivek Agnihotri's 2007 film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, starring John Abraham, boasted of the air of a Eur

6/8 Farhan Akhtar won accolades for translating "The Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh's life onto the big screen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2013 sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Farhan Akhtar won accolades for translating "The Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh's life onto the big scree

7/8 Priyanka Chopra brought to fore professional boxer MC Mary Kom's struggle in Omung Kumar's 2014 film Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra brought to fore professional boxer MC Mary Kom's struggle in Omung Kumar's 2014 film