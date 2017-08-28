1/7
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
2/7
Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
3/7
Jason Koenig, from left, Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
Jason Koenig, from left, Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo
4/7
DJ Khaled, left, Nicole Tuck, right, and their son Asahd arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
DJ Khaled, left, Nicole Tuck, right, and their son Asahd arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo
5/7
Ludacris, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and Pink at the MTV VMAs red carpet. Photo by AP
Ludacris, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and Pink at the MTV VMAs red carpet. Photo by AP
6/7
Vanessa Hudgens and Paris Jackson at the MTV VMAs red carpet. Photo by AP
Vanessa Hudgens and Paris Jackson at the MTV VMAs red carpet. Photo by AP
7/7
Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP
Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by AP