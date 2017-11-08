You are here:

Maroon 5 release their new album Red Pill Blues in exclusive iHeartRadio show

FP Staff

Nov,08 2017 16:09 29 IST

1/4

Adam Levine, frontman of Maroon 5 takes to the stage at the release of the band's new album. Image from AP/Richard Shotwell

2/4

The band launched its new album Red Pill Blues in an exclusive, intimate show in Los Angeles. Image from AP/Richard Shotwell

3/4

The album consists of ten new tracks along with some old hits. Image from AP/Richard Shotwell

4/4

Red Pill Blues is Maroon 5's sixth studio album and falls after their 2014 album V. Image from Twitter/Richard Shotwell