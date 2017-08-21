1/8 This year, at Lakmé Fashion Week 2017, designer Ujjawal Dubey's label Antar Agni presented his 'Disobedience' collection which was a merger of timeless quality of eastern classic silhouettes with international trends. This year, at Lakmé Fashion Week 2017, designer Ujjawal Dubey's label Antar Agni presented his 'Diso

Dubey brought in an intelligent merger of the rough textiles and sheen along with his characteristic flowing, straight or crooked, light with heavy structures.

He also brought in a lot of asymmetry in his costumes, their cuts and silhouettes. Short coats had interesting small lapels, baggy trousers and <em>kurtas</em> were often teamed with lapel coats. Knit<em> sherwanis,</em> collarless shirts and shawl collar jackets were the centre of attraction in the men's range.

He spruced up his collection's colour palette by bringing in pops of lavender, dark burgundy, air force blue or cadet grey, along with his usual black and charcoal grey.

Designer Divyam Mehta presented his collection, 'The Black Monk' at Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. The whole design range had drawn inspiration from the draping style of Buddhist monks.

The men's wear had a range of fluid kurtas and loose trousers, black and white coats, cropped and crushed shirt and dhoti pants.

7/8 The cowled waistcoat worn with matching pants and jacket was an unusual combination. The cowled waistcoat worn with matching pants and jacket was an unusual combination.