1/9 Lakmé Fashion Week 2017 saw designer Nachiket Barve (left) showcase the timeless beauty of Greco-Roman Goddess. He brought alive the theme of 'Eternal Luminance'.

2/9 Saiyami Kher looked stunning in a deep indigo lehenga and choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta.

3/9 The colour card started with deep indigo, burgundy, black and then moved to haute colours like paprika, mustard, splashes of gold, bronze and pewter.

4/9 There was a mix of the olive branch, Juno's peacock, gilded Greco Roman wreaths, sprays of apple blossoms, Greek letters, the Trellises from Byzantine gardens and warrior armours in the collection for added visual appeal.

5/9 Ali Fazal wearing Asa Kazingmei at Lakmé Fashion Week 2017.

6/9 A model wearing Asa Kazingmei at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2017.

7/9 Vidyut Jammwal was the showstopper for Asa Kazingmei at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2017.

8/9 Abhishek Paatni's collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2017.