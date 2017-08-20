1/9 Nargis Fakhri (right) along with designer Anushree Reddy on the ramp of Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. Fakhri walked as the showstopper for Reddy's bridal collection named 'Niloufer', inspired by the beautiful princess of Hyderabad of the same name. Nargis Fakhri (right) along with designer Anushree Reddy on the ramp of Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. Fak

2/9 This collection was based more on the royal richness of colours and textures of the fabric, that reflects the magnificence of the Mughal era. This collection was based more on the royal richness of colours and textures of the fabric, that ref

3/9 Hand embroidery, traditional zardozi designs formed an essential part of Reddy's collection this year. Hand embroidery, traditional zardozi designs formed an essential part of Reddy's collection this ye

4/9 The rich opulence of her collection was reflected even more since the costumes were designed in multitudes of colours from peachy pink, burnt orange to sunset yellow. The rich opulence of her collection was reflected even more since the costumes were designed in mult

5/9 Evocative fabrics like the pure hand-woven ahimsa silk, dreamy organza and pure organic mal mal were applied to add life to the garments. Evocative fabrics like the pure hand-woven ahimsa silk, dreamy organza and pure organic mal mal were

6/9 Scallop details, flirty frills, intimidating volume, clean cut silhouettes, ruffle detailing and sleek layering were the basis of Reddy’s collection this year, at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. Scallop details, flirty frills, intimidating volume, clean cut silhouettes, ruffle detailing and sle

7/9 Reddy's collection also had elegant traditional wear made with rich hand-woven fabrics, intensive handmade detailing and subtle embellishments. Reddy's collection also had elegant traditional wear made with rich hand-woven fabrics, intensive ha

8/9 The design included a range of dresses for nearly every occasion until the main-wedding day. The design included a range of dresses for nearly every occasion until the main-wedding day.