1/6 Manish Malhotra's latest collection called Tales of Indulgence was the closing show for the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 presented by NEXA. Manish Malhotra's latest collection called Tales of Indulgence was the closing show for the Lakmé Fa

2/6 “This July, the Manish Malhotra label completed 12 years. As we began a new chapter heralded by expansion and diversity in design, my Closing Show at Lakmé Fashion Week had for the very first-time presented bespoke suits for men," said Malhotra. “This July, the Manish Malhotra label completed 12 years. As we began a new chapter heralded by expa

3/6 Malhotra's collection saw minis with never-ending trails and ornate leaf embroidery worn with demure black long sheer coats. Malhotra's collection saw minis with never-ending trails and ornate leaf embroidery worn with demure

4/6 Malhotra chose chrome, oyster grey and ivory with large doses of black to match the sunset apparel choices. Malhotra chose chrome, oyster grey and ivory with large doses of black to match the sunset apparel c

5/6 Aditya Roy Kapoor was one of the showstoppers as he walked the ramp in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels. Aditya Roy Kapoor was one of the showstoppers as he walked the ramp in a black, velvet one-button ja