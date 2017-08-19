1/6
Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week featured ‘Monaco from the heart of Kashi’, a bridal collection by Amit Aggarwal
Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week featured ‘Monaco from the heart of Kashi’, a bridal collection by Amit A
2/6
Amit Aggarwal restored rich vintage Banarasi sarees in his signature style and three-dimensional hand embroideries
Amit Aggarwal restored rich vintage Banarasi sarees in his signature style and three-dimensional han
3/6
Esha Gupta was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal
Esha Gupta was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal
4/6
Kiara Advani and Sona Mohapatra at Amit Aggarwal's show
Kiara Advani and Sona Mohapatra at Amit Aggarwal's show
5/6
The designer accessorized the Monaco-inspired ensembles with ‘batwa belts’, a truly modern interpretation of a classic Indian purse
The designer accessorized the Monaco-inspired ensembles with ‘batwa belts’, a truly modern interpret
6/6
Mansi Scott and Dia Mirza at Amit Aggarwal's show on Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2017
Mansi Scott and Dia Mirza at Amit Aggarwal's show on Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2017