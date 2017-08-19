1/6 Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week featured ‘Monaco from the heart of Kashi’, a bridal collection by Amit Aggarwal Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week featured ‘Monaco from the heart of Kashi’, a bridal collection by Amit A

2/6 Amit Aggarwal restored rich vintage Banarasi sarees in his signature style and three-dimensional hand embroideries Amit Aggarwal restored rich vintage Banarasi sarees in his signature style and three-dimensional han

3/6 Esha Gupta was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal Esha Gupta was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal

4/6 Kiara Advani and Sona Mohapatra at Amit Aggarwal's show Kiara Advani and Sona Mohapatra at Amit Aggarwal's show

5/6 The designer accessorized the Monaco-inspired ensembles with ‘batwa belts’, a truly modern interpretation of a classic Indian purse The designer accessorized the Monaco-inspired ensembles with ‘batwa belts’, a truly modern interpret