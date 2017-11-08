You are here:

Kamal Haasan launches mobile app for whistle-blowers on 63rd birthday

FP Staff

Nov,08 2017 19:43 25 IST

Actor Kamal Haasan launched a whistle-blowing app, christened Maiam Whistle, on his 63th birthday in a promotional event in Chennai. AFP

Haasan hopes to turn upright citizens into whistle-blowers against all forms of wrongdoing. Twitter/@MadrasCentraI

The actor held back on the details of when he would launch his own party but said the application would be the first step in his political journey. AFP

Haasan plans to undertake a tour of Tamil Nadu to reach out to the people before his party's official launch. AFP