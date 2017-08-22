1/6 Judwaa 2 recently released its first official trailer in Mumbai where the film team was accompanied by 100 twins from across India. Judwaa 2 recently released its first official trailer in Mumbai where the film team was accompanied

2/6 Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu made an energetic entry along with 50 pairs of judwaas in a big Judwaa 2 bus. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu made an energetic entry along with 50 pairs of

3/6 Apart from Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee, director David Dhawan and CEO of Fox Star India Vijay Singh were also present at the launch. Apart from Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee, director David Dhawan and CEO of Fox Star India Vijay Sing

4/6 The film will have the 90's blockbuster songs 'Oonchi hai Building' and 'Tan Tana Tan' rehashed by Anu Malik. Another song from the original titled 'Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja' has been shot in Mauritius for Judwaa 2. The film will have the 90's blockbuster songs 'Oonchi hai Building' and 'Tan Tana Tan' rehashed by A

5/6 Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios