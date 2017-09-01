1/8 Harry Potter...Ah! Well the entire book revolves around him and his journey. From living under the staircase at the Dursleys as an orphan to killing the Dark Lord, Harry has shown what it takes to be a true hero. Harry Potter...Ah! Well the entire book revolves around him and his journey. From living under the s

2/8 Well, the red-haired Weasley boy, Ron was much more than just being the best friend of "the boy who lived". He was the most adorable friend we always wanted by our side, and there can be no second thoughts about it. In the world of wizards, dark magic and fantasy, Ron exuded the most realistic emotions — that of love, fear, hatred and jealousy — unadulterated.

3/8 Remember the first time we set our eyes on the Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore? In the misty night, he strolled along the pavements in Privet Drive in Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone. We saw him for the last time when Harry (in his head, after dying under the curse of Voldemort) meets Dumbledore in the supposed King's Cross station. Screen grabs via YouTube.

4/8 Don't we just love to hate Draco Malfoy? That evil smirk and white hair made us cringe every time he plotted against Harry.

5/8 Right from the time she transfigured herself from a cat in the opening sequence of the first Potter film, we knew it's wiser to be in McGonagall's good books. She was stern, steady and awfully strict. But she stood like a strong pillar of support throughout the story.

6/8 Ginny Weasley is undoubtedly the bravest witch of them all. From being absolutely charmed by Harry in the first film to finally marrying him, she was Potter's strongest support. Never have we seen Ginny turning her back on the approaching adversities; instead she fought them, side-by-side, with Harry.