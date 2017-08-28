1/7
Daenerys atop her dragon in a still from the finale of Game of Thrones season 7. Image via HBO
Daenerys atop her dragon in a still from the finale of Game of Thrones season 7. Image via HBO
2/7
Jaime and Cersei Lannister. Image via HBO
Jaime and Cersei Lannister. Image via HBO
3/7
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane and Brienne. Image via HBO
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane and Brienne. Image via HBO
4/7
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Image via HBO
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Image via HBO
5/7
Samwell Tarly in a still from the finale of Game of Thrones season 7. Image via HBO
Samwell Tarly in a still from the finale of Game of Thrones season 7. Image via HBO
6/7
Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish. Image via HBO
Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish. Image via HBO
7/7
Jon Snow and Theon Greyjoy. Image via HBO
Jon Snow and Theon Greyjoy. Image via HBO