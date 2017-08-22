1/20 Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 — Beyond the Wall — was full of the thrills and big action sequences that fans love. Here, we see Jon preparing to do battle with white walkers. Image via HBO Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 — Beyond the Wall — was full of the thrills and big action sequen

2/20 Back in Winterfell, Sansa and Arya are having a tough time. Arya confronts Sansa about the note she wrote to Robb asking him to bend the knee to Joffrey.

3/20 Later, Sansa finds Arya's bag of 'faces' and there's a sinister showdown of sorts between the Stark sisters.

4/20 Jon tries to give Jorah Longclaw, but Jorah refuses, saying he brought shame to the Mormont name, and that his father (the former Lord Commander of the Night's Watch) intended for Jon to keep the sword.

5/20 The Fellowship of the King capture a bonafide wight, to transport back to King's Landing.

6/20 But not before a wight bear attacks the group, administering fatal wounds to Thoros the priest.

7/20 Jon and the gang makes run for it.

8/20 But are quickly surrounded by wights and white walkers.

9/20 When the battle beyond the Wall goes badly, Gendry is tasked with running back to Eastwatch to have a raven sent to Dany. Tormund tells him he'll have an easier run without his heavy war hammer weighing him down.

10/20 Ser Beric Dondarrion is now on his last life, as Thoros is a casualty of the battle beyond the Wall. Nevertheless, he fights well, and reminds Jon — 'Death is the enemy. The only enemy. It always wins, but we must fight it.'

11/20 All hope seems lost — until Dany flies in with her dragons and wreaks some serious devastation.

12/20 Of course, it's too late for Thoros of Myr, who has by this time frozen to death.

13/20 The Night King looks on at the intruders come to do battle on his fiefdom.

14/20 The Night King decides the dragons have wreaked enough damage, takes his icy javelin, and hurls it at Viserion's breast, felling the poor beast.

15/20 Jon, unable to mount Drogon with the others, is left stranded beyond the Wall. Just when he's about to be attacked by wights, Uncle Benjen rides in and saves him.

16/20 Jon rides hard for Eastwatch.

17/20 Where Dany awaits him, even as mourns the loss of Viserion.

18/20 The Hound loads the captured wight in a boat, ready to be taken to King's Landing.

19/20 Dany and Jon share a tender moment on the way back to Dragonstone.