1/4 Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day sings it away to a packed audience in Connecticut. Image from Twitter/ Green Day. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day sings it away to a packed audience in Connecticut. Image from Twit

2/4 Drummer Tré Cool brings on a pop of colour to the stage, this time, more pink than blue. Image from Twitter/ Green Day. Drummer Tré Cool brings on a pop of colour to the stage, this time, more pink than blue. Image from

3/4 The bassist of the band Mike Dirnt performs along with his band members as a packed stadium witnesses one of the greatest bands live. Image from Twitter/ Green Day. The bassist of the band Mike Dirnt performs along with his band members as a packed stadium witnesse