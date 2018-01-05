You are here:

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillian on the red carpet in China for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

FP Staff

Jan,05 2018 17:33 13 IST

1/5

Karen Gillan arrives for a press conference for the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in Beijing, Thursday, 4 January, 2018. The hit movie opens in China on Jan. 12. AP/Mark Schiefelbein

2/5

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan in Beijing. AP/Mark Schiefelbein

3/5

Dwayne Johnson signs autographs for Chinese fans in Beijing. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

4/5

From left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jake Kasdan pose for photos on the red carpet. AP/Mark Schiefelbein

5/5

Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan laugh during the press conference for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. AP/Mark Schiefelbein