China Fashion Week: Designer Hu Sheguang presents collection inspired by Alice in Wonderland

FP Staff

Nov,08 2017 16:41 34 IST

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, 7 November 2017. Image from Reuters

Hu Sheguang's collection at the China Fashion Week was a take on Alice in Wonderland. Image from Reuters

One model wore a Kill Bill inspired suit with a mouse mask. Image from Reuters

A model presents an interpretation of the Mad Hatter by Hu Sheguang . Image from Reuters

Other creations involved bunny ears, elaborate gowns and even a Chinese Queen Elizabeth. Image from Reuters