1/5
Actor Saif Ali Khan, director Raja Krishna Menon and co-producer Bhushan Kumar launched the trailer of Chef in Mumbai on 31 August. Twitter
Actor Saif Ali Khan, director Raja Krishna Menon and co-producer Bhushan Kumar launched the trailer
2/5
Chef is the official remake of John Favreau's 2014 Hollywood remake of the same name. Twitter
Chef is the official remake of John Favreau's 2014 Hollywood remake of the same name. Twitter
3/5
Chef revolves around a father-son relationship. Saif Ali Khan plays the father in the film. Twitter
Chef revolves around a father-son relationship. Saif Ali Khan plays the father in the film. Twitter
4/5
The trailer of Chef shows how a father regains his son's flailing trust through food. YouTube
The trailer of Chef shows how a father regains his son's flailing trust through food. YouTube
5/5
Raja Krishna Menon's slice-of-life entertainer will be served hot on 6 October. YouTube
Raja Krishna Menon's slice-of-life entertainer will be served hot on 6 October. YouTube