1/7 The effigy of 'The Man' bursts into the flames at the 'Man Burn' at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, US. 2 September, 2017. Image from Reuters The effigy of 'The Man' bursts into the flames at the 'Man Burn' at the culmination of the annual Bu

2/7 Burning Man participants from the 'Revolutionary Motion' fire conclave spin fire in front of the effigy of 'The Man' just before the effigy is burned at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival. Image from Reuters Burning Man participants from the 'Revolutionary Motion' fire conclave spin fire in front of the eff

3/7 Members of the Scintillating Fire Circus perform as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival. Image from Reuters Members of the Scintillating Fire Circus perform as approximately 70,000 people from all over the wo

4/7 Participant Ryan Salazar fills out emotional baggage tickets at Big Imagination's 747. Image from Reuters Participant Ryan Salazar fills out emotional baggage tickets at Big Imagination's 747. Image from Re

5/7 A Burning Man participant evades a chasing firefighter and runs into the flames of the 'Man Burn' after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel. Image from Reuters A Burning Man participant evades a chasing firefighter and runs into the flames of the 'Man Burn' af

6/7 A firefighter attempts to pull a Burning Man participant out of the flames after he evaded the firefighter and ran into the flames of the 'Man Burn' after evading the attempted tackles of multiple other rangers and law enforcement personnel. Image from Reuters A firefighter attempts to pull a Burning Man participant out of the flames after he evaded the firef