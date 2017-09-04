1/7
The effigy of 'The Man' bursts into the flames at the 'Man Burn' at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, US. 2 September, 2017. Image from Reuters
Burning Man participants from the 'Revolutionary Motion' fire conclave spin fire in front of the effigy of 'The Man' just before the effigy is burned at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival. Image from Reuters
Members of the Scintillating Fire Circus perform as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival. Image from Reuters
Participant Ryan Salazar fills out emotional baggage tickets at Big Imagination's 747. Image from Reuters
A Burning Man participant evades a chasing firefighter and runs into the flames of the 'Man Burn' after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel. Image from Reuters
A firefighter attempts to pull a Burning Man participant out of the flames after he evaded the firefighter and ran into the flames of the 'Man Burn' after evading the attempted tackles of multiple other rangers and law enforcement personnel. Image from Reuters
The 'Rabid Transit' Burning Man art car erupts with flames from it's onboard propane poofers during the 4th day. Image from Reuters
