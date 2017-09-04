1/3
Director Omung Kumar briefs Sanjay Dutt on the sets of his first film since his release from Yerawada Jail
2/3
Bhoomi is a revenge saga that revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as Dutt's daughter
3/3
Bhoomi is co-produced by T-Series Films and Legend Studios. It is slated to release on 22 September
