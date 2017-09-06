1/5
Emraan Hashmi also visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal this year. Image from Twitter.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can't help but be a showstopper wherever she goes. The actor stepped out wearing a bridal-red sari and grabbed many eyeballs as she prayed to Lord Ganesha. Image from Twitter.
Ranbir Kapoor along with father Rishi Kapoor were spotted partaking in energetic Ganpati celebrations. Ranbir even donned a red bandanna and got right into the festive mood at one point. Image from Twitter.
Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal. Image from Twitter.
