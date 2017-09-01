1/4
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knots way back in June 2014 in a private ceremony. They stalled the 'big-fat-Indian' wedding ceremonies for future then. Image courtesy: Twitter
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knots way back in June 2014 in a private ceremony. They sta
2/4
However, they compensated for all of that in Sri Lanka where the couple celebrated their long-time pending wedding ceremonies. In picture: Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj. Image courtesy: Twitter
However, they compensated for all of that in Sri Lanka where the couple celebrated their long-time p
3/4
Their wedding celebrations were no short of a regal extravaganza and the couple looked stunning. According to The Hindustan Times report, the ceremonies extended over a span of two days, starting from 'mehendi' to the celebration party. Image courtesy: Twitter
Their wedding celebrations were no short of a regal extravaganza and the couple looked stunning. Acc
4/4
Shivdasani's close friend and actor Tusshar Kapoor was also on the guest list. Kapoor posted a selfie with the couple on Instagram.
Shivdasani's close friend and actor Tusshar Kapoor was also on the guest list. Kapoor posted a selfi