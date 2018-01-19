1/5 Several dozen Haitians protest outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, recalling their country's heritage after US president Donald Trump reportedly called Haiti a "shithole". AP Several dozen Haitians protest outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, recalling...

2/5 "We are not a country of shit. We are a country that made history in the world. We don't deserve that," one of the protesters said. Haiti was the first country in the world to abolish slavery, when it declared independence from France in 1804. AP

3/5 National police officers stand guard in front of the US embassy during a rally against Trump in Haiti. The US president last week was quoted as calling African nations and Haiti "shithole countries" during a meeting with lawmakers over immigration. AP

4/5 The reported comments ignited a firestorm of global condemnation and accusations — including from Haiti's government and on Thursday from the country's Senate — that he is racist. AP