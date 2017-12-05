1/5 President Donald Trump on Monday took the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah, declaring that "public lands will once again be for public use" in a move cheered by Republican leaders who lobbied him to undo protections they considered overly broad. AP President Donald Trump on Monday took the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments

2/5 Environmental and tribal groups say the designations are needed to protect important archaeological and cultural resources, especially the more than 1.3 million-acre (2,030-square-mile) Bears Ears site featuring thousands of Native American artefacts, including ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

3/5 Roughly 3,000 demonstrators lined up near the State Capitol to protest Trump's announcement. Some held signs that said, "Keep your tiny hands off our public lands," and they chanted, "Lock him up!" A smaller group gathered in support, including some who said they favour potential drilling or mining there that could create jobs.

4/5 "It's just another slap in the face for a lot of us, a lot of our Native American brothers and sisters," Navajo Nation Vice-President Jonathan Nez said. "To see that happen a week ago, with disparaging remarks, and now this." Trump also overrode tribal objections to approving the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.