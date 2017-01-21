Donald Trump inaugurated as US president, vows 'America first' policy

Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th US President, taking over the reins from Barack Obama amid expectations of radical change in policies and apprehension at home and abroad. Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House. Melania also presented to Michelle a Tiffany gift, one of the most expensive fine jewellery brands in the world. AP
Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital. Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th POTUS at the US Capitol in Washington. AP
The US Capitol was decked up in the usual pomp and show ahead of the the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. The crowd stretched westward on a cool day of occasional light rain, braving the chilly weather. However, his supporters gathered expecting to herald a dramatic change. AP
Former President Jimmy Carter (L-R), Rosalynn Carter, Former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Former President George W. Bush were also at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Hillary, who is a former first lady, had earlier fought hard in one of the most vicious campaigns for the run-up to US presidential elections, but the billionaire businessman defeated her in an upset win. AP
Dressed in an elegant powder white pant suit, designed by Ralph Lauren, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared poignant and graceful as she watched the ceremony commences. AP
According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, just 40 percent say they have a favorable impression of Trump, 54 percent view him unfavorably and 41 percent strongly dislike him. In contrast, outgoing President Obama's favorable rating stands at 61 percent.. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Photo: AP
As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. AP
At Trump's side was his wife, Melania Trump donning a cashmere turtleneck dress that fell to her knee, paired with a cropped bolero jacket and matching suede gloves. AP
Barack Obama kisses Michelle Obama's hand during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. AP
Meanwhile, Trump's inauguration ceremony was marred with sporadic protests as several people took part in a demonstration against President Donald Trump. Claims of nepotism, legal problems over his business interests, the ill-preparedness of some of his cabinet nominees and a fracas over health care reform that has left Republicans and Trump in disarray following the inauguration. AP
President Donald Trump was joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. AP
Joining him during the signing, from left, are Sen. Roy Blunt, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence, Jared Kushner, President Trump's wife Melania Trump, Eric Trump, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Donald Trump has taken his first steps in office, signing an executive order aimed at health care reforms. Photo: AP
Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father President Donald Trump formally signed his cabinet nominations into law. Trump's decision to bring his family into his White House inner circle has lead to allegations of nepotism. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball. Americans and even the global geopolitical order will be fervently hoping that Trump proves competent enough for the job. AP