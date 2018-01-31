1/7 US president Donald Trump urged Americans to move beyond the angry partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans in his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. AP US president Donald Trump urged Americans to move beyond the angry partisan divide between...

2/7 The speech marked Trump's first year in office and came as his opinion poll approval numbers touched new lows, despite promising economic data and the president's frequent boasts of historic victories.

3/7 Trump declared on Tuesday that China and Russia threaten American values, confirming Washington's pivot to great power rivalry as the core of its national security policy.

4/7 Pointing out a guest — a mother who lost two daughters to murder — Trump urged Congress to come together to "close the loopholes" that he said allow groups like El Salvador's MS-13 in.

5/7 Trump also announced on Tuesday that he would keep Guantanamo Bay open, breaking from his predecessor Barack Obama's lengthy failed efforts to shut the much maligned detention facility.

6/7 First Lady Melania Trump made a visible return to the public stage on Tuesday after weeks of privacy.