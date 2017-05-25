Devendra Fadnavis escapes unhurt after his chopper crash lands in Latur

by FP Staff May, 25 2017 IST
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis survived a major scare on Thursday, when a helicopter carrying him crash-landed in Latur. PTI
However, Fadnavis and his aides who were travelling with him all escaped unhurt. PTI
The helicopter, which had six persons on board including two crew members, got entangled in overhead wires while landing at Nilanga area where the chief minister had held a programme. PTI
A senior official of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) said the state government's Sikorsky helicopter suffered substantial damage in the accident. PTI
The Aircraft Accident Investigation (AIB) bureau, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, will investigate the mishap. PTI
