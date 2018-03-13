1/5
Traders protested in various markets across the national capital on Tuesday as part of a day-long bandh called by an industry body against the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi. AP
Traders protested in various markets across the national capital on Tuesday as part of a day-long...
2/5
From Amar Colony Market to Karol Bagh, shopkeepers raised slogans and waved black flags to lodge their protest, under the banner of the Confederation of All India Traders. PTI
From Amar Colony Market to Karol Bagh, shopkeepers raised slogans and waved black flags to lodge...
3/5
Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal held an all-party meeting on the issue. It was attended by three members of the Delhi Congress, led by DPCC chief Ajay Maken, among others. The BJP did not take part in it. PTI
Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal held an all-party meeting on the issue. It was attended by three...
4/5
Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Development Minister Gopal Rai, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and MLA Somnath Bharti were among the others who took part in the talks. Twitter@AamAadmiParty
Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Development Minister Gopal Rai, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and MLA...
5/5
The sealing drive — shutting of illegal establishments — started late in 2017 on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. AP
The sealing drive — shutting of illegal establishments — started late in 2017 on the directions...