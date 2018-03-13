1/5 Traders protested in various markets across the national capital on Tuesday as part of a day-long bandh called by an industry body against the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi. AP Traders protested in various markets across the national capital on Tuesday as part of a day-long...

From Amar Colony Market to Karol Bagh, shopkeepers raised slogans and waved black flags to lodge their protest, under the banner of the Confederation of All India Traders.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal held an all-party meeting on the issue. It was attended by three members of the Delhi Congress, led by DPCC chief Ajay Maken, among others. The BJP did not take part in it.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Development Minister Gopal Rai, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and MLA Somnath Bharti were among the others who took part in the talks.