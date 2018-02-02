1/5 Hundreds of shops in Delhi were shut on Friday as part of a two-day bandh called by an industry body against the ongoing sealing drive by civic bodies in the city on the direction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. PTI Hundreds of shops in Delhi were shut on Friday as part of a two-day bandh called by an industry...

2/5 Traders took out a protest march in a number of markets, demanding that the sealing exercise be stopped immediately. Traders raise anti-government slogans at Chandni Chowk. PTI Traders took out a protest march in a number of markets, demanding that the sealing exercise be...

3/5 The bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an umbrella body of trade groups, affected markets in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Bhagirath Place, Defence Colony, Green Park, among other areas. Workers sit outside closed shops during the Delhi trade bandh. PTI The bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an umbrella body of trade groups,...

4/5 According to CAIT, all wholesale and commercial markets in Delhi were shut in protest against the sealing drive. Civic bodies in north, south and central Delhi have taken action against more than 50 shops in the Defence Colony market on the directions of the apex court-appointed monitoring committee for failing to deposit conversion charges according to Master Plan 2021. PTI According to CAIT, all wholesale and commercial markets in Delhi were shut in protest against the...