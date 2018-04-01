1/4 The Delhi Police arrested two teachers and a coaching centre owner in connection with the CBSE Class XII Economics paper leak on Saturday. PTI The Delhi Police arrested two teachers and a coaching centre owner in connection with the CBSE...

2/4 The two teachers, Rishabh and Rohit, work at Mother Khazani Convent School in Delhi's Bawana area and were on invigilation duty during the exam. A probe in underway into the leak of handwritten papers, which were shared on WhatsApp. PTI The two teachers, Rishabh and Rohit, work at Mother Khazani Convent School in Delhi's Bawana area...

3/4 The exam papers are supposed to be distributed at 9.45 am, but the teacher duo allegedly broke the seal at 9.20 am, 25 minutes earlier, and sent photos of the question paper to a tutor named Tauqir via WhatsApp. PTI The exam papers are supposed to be distributed at 9.45 am, but the teacher duo allegedly broke...