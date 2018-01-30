1/6 The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to move the Supreme Court seeking a temporary ban on the sealing drive, even as a meeting between local BJP leaders and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resolve the issue failed to reach a consensus and instead ended up in a ruckus at his residence. PTI The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to move the Supreme Court seeking a temporary ban on the...

2/6 The police on Tuesday night registered a case following a complaint by the Delhi BJP unit alleging "misbehaviour" and "attack" by AAP legislators and "anti-social elements" during their meeting at Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi. The BJP leaders walked out of the meeting following the chaos. Twitter@BJP4Delhi

3/6 Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that woman mayors of the BJP-ruled north and east civic bodies — Preety Agarwal and Neema Bhagat — along with the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, and his personal assistant were "attacked" at Kejriwal's residence. PTI

4/6 The Congress, however, termed the incident a "fake fight" between the two parties, with its Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken saying they should approach the apex court to provide relief to the traders hit by the drive against illegal commercial establishments. Maken meets traders on Tank Road. Twitter@ajaymaken

5/6 The AAP has demanded that the Centre either bring an ordinance or amend the master plan to stop sealing. The BJP, on the other hand, has demanded that the AAP dispensation come out with a notification on mix land use to give a relief to the city's traders. PTI