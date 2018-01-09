1/5 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the maritime prowess of the Indian Navy in a two-day event at Indian Naval Base INS Hansa in Goa, where she boarded several naval ships and witness live naval operations. Twitter @PIB_India Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the maritime prowess of the Indian Navy...

2/5 Sitharaman initially embarked on INS Kolkata, the first of the indigenously built Kolkata Class destroyers, and then spent the night at sea on board INS Vikramaditya. The Western Fleet undertook these major naval manoeuvres off the western seaboard to showcase its operational excellence and combat capabilities. Twitter @DefenceMinIndia

3/5 Addressing the officers, the defence minister said that "Having witnessed first-hand the prowess of the Western Fleet, I am confident that the Indian Navy is fully capable of defending the nation against any form of threat." Twitter @DefenceMinIndia

4/5 To assess the performance of the carrier in "real conditions", she also transited through a simulated "multi-threat" environment on board along with the ship's escorts. Twitter @nsitharaman