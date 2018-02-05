1/6 Four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old Indian Army officer Captain Kapil Kundu, were killed and four others injured on Sunday in Pakistani firing in Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts. Kundu was given a military funeral in New Delhi, in the presence of army chief Bipin Rawat and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI Four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old Indian Army officer Captain Kapil Kundu, were...

2/6 Captain Kundu's mortal remains were brought to AFS Palam in New Delhi on Monday. His sister mourns while paying tribute to him. Family members remember him as a youth full of life, who was not just a brilliant student but also very patriotic. He hailed from Haryana's Gurugram. PTI

3/6 General Bipin Singh Rawat paid his tribute to the slain officer. Kapil is survived by his mother and two sisters. He lost his father at an early age. Kundu would have turned 23 on Saturday. PTI

4/6 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute to Kundu. He was commissioned in National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2012. PTI

5/6 Havildar Roshan Lal, who was also one of the four soldiers killed in the Pakistani shelling. Relatives and family members of Havildar Roshan Lal (43), was given a military funeral in Jammu. His family members mourn at his native village Nachlah in Samba, about 60 kilometres from Jammu on Monday. PTI