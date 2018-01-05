1/9 Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood with Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She starred in a double role along with Shah Rukh Khan in this tale of romance and reincarnation. She won all the awards for Best Debut Performance that year. Facebook Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood with Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She starred in a...

2/9 Cocktail, as a matter of fact, is the most important film in Padukone's career. After Om Shanti Om, Padukone did a couple of films but none could establish her as an actress. And then in 2012, Cocktail arrived and her career's graph took an astronomical leap.

3/9 In Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padukone was seen along with ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor. Both Kapoor and Padukone proved that professional careers shouldn't get affected with hatchets of the past. The film went on to become one the year's highest grossers.

4/9 In 2013, Padukone was again seen with SRK in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. Dressed in a traditional south Indian attire, Padukone displayed a range of emotions in an otherwise rom-com-action-drama.

5/9 But, it was Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela (2013) that took Padukone at the top of her game. She starred in this Romeo-Juliet adaptation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Ranveer Singh. Her performance was widely lauded and she went on to win major awards for the film during the whole year.

6/9 In 2015, she starred in Bhansali's next Bajirao Mastani, opposite Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. From being a fiesty warrior to a passionate lover, Padukone brought Mastani alive on screen. She again went on to win major awards for the film.

7/9 The same year, 2015, she was seen in Shoojit Sircar's Piku opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She performed her way into the hearts of millions as the doting and caring daughter of a senile and constipation-obsessed Bengali father (played by Bachchan). She nearly won all the Best Actress trophies that year for her impeccable performance in the film.

8/9 In 2017, Padukone charted into Hollywood with xXx: Return of the Xander Cage along with Vin Diesel. She did some hardcore stunts in the high-octane action film.