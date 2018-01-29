1/5 The first leg of the Parliament's Budget Session started Monday. BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. PTI The first leg of the Parliament's Budget Session started Monday. BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri takes...

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked its maiden entry to the Rajya Sabha as three of its new members, including party leader Sanjay Singh, swore in. Singh was seen with his family members. PTI

AAP's Narain Das Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta also took their oaths as Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday. PTI

Another key highlight of the first day of the Budget Session was the annual Economic Survey which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI