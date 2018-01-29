1/5
The first leg of the Parliament's Budget Session started Monday. BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked its maiden entry to the Rajya Sabha as three of its new members, including party leader Sanjay Singh, swore in. Singh was seen with his family members. PTI
AAP's Narain Das Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta also took their oaths as Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday. PTI
Another key highlight of the first day of the Budget Session was the annual Economic Survey which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI
The Budget Session, however, was kick-started with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the parliamentarians. The president, in a special gesture, went to meet the leaders in the front row. He shook hands with Sonia Gandhi and also enquired about her health. PTI
