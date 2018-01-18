1/5
Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar (2018) was a starry affair, with several film and television personalities marking their presence. Rekha and Miss World Manushi Chhillar pose with photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his wife Manisha Ratnani. Image by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
The event was held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Image by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
Anupam Kher attends Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event. Image by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
Neil Nitin Mukesh posing pretty at the calendar launch. Image by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
Rekha looked glamourous at the event. Image by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
