1/4
Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the world premiere of 12 Strong at Lincoln Center Frederick P Rose Hall in New York. AP
Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the world premiere of 12 Strong at Lincoln Center Frederick P Rose...
2/4
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso on the red carpet of the 12 Strong premiere. The film is slated for release on 19 January. AP
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso on the red carpet of the 12 Strong premiere. The film is...
3/4
Actor Michael Shannon plays Chief Warrant Officer Cal Spencer in 12 Strong. The film, based on book Horse Soldiers, also stars Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner, and Rob Riggle. AP
Actor Michael Shannon plays Chief Warrant Officer Cal Spencer in 12 Strong. The film, based on...
4/4
Actress Lynda Carter and daughter Jessica Altman attend the world premiere of 12 Strong. Helmed by Nicolai Fuglsig, 12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a US Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first US troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. AP
Actress Lynda Carter and daughter Jessica Altman attend the world premiere of 12 Strong. Helmed...