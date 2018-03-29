1/5
The shrill cries of 'we want justice' pierced the serene morning air at Jantar Mantar on Thursday as hundreds of students gathered in Delhi, protesting against the re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers. PTI
Holding placards, with slogans like 'Stop playing hit and trial with our lives' and 'It's not the students who need a retest, it's the system', the students rued how they have been left "traumatised" after hearing the news of re-examination. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada
Many students claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations and demanded that if a reexamination is to be held, it should be held for all the subjects. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada
Addressing a press conference, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar termed the paper leak as unfortunate and said culprits would not go scot-free. The CBSE had announced re-examination on Wednesday for the two papers. PTI
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada
