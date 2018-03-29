1/5 The shrill cries of 'we want justice' pierced the serene morning air at Jantar Mantar on Thursday as hundreds of students gathered in Delhi, protesting against the re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers. PTI The shrill cries of 'we want justice' pierced the serene morning air at Jantar Mantar on Thursday...

2/5 Holding placards, with slogans like 'Stop playing hit and trial with our lives' and 'It's not the students who need a retest, it's the system', the students rued how they have been left "traumatised" after hearing the news of re-examination. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada Holding placards, with slogans like 'Stop playing hit and trial with our lives' and 'It's not the...

3/5 Many students claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations and demanded that if a reexamination is to be held, it should be held for all the subjects. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada Many students claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations...

4/5 Addressing a press conference, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar termed the paper leak as unfortunate and said culprits would not go scot-free. The CBSE had announced re-examination on Wednesday for the two papers. PTI Addressing a press conference, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar termed the paper leak as...