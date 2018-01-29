1/9 Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind exuded confidence that the Bill to ban instant triple talaq will soon become a law and that Muslim women can live a life free of fear. PTI Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Monday,...

2/9 Accompanied by President's Bodyguard from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament ahead of his address, Kovind also said that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities. PTI

3/9 "My government is committed to double the farmers' income by 2022," Kovind said in his address on the first day of the Budget Session. PTI

4/9 In his short address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the dream of India doesn't belong to one particular party or organisation, and that all parties must work together. PTI

5/9 "The work of completing 99 irrigation projects, that were held up for decades, is in progress. As a result of government's policy, pulses production went up by more than 38 percent as compared to last year, which is a record," Kovind later tweeted. PTI

6/9 On defence, the president said, "Last year, India joined Missile Technology Control Regime, and this year we are part of the Wassenar Arrangement. This success has come after a lot of effort, and is one of the main accomplishments of my government." PTI

7/9 On digital literacy, Kovind said, "At present, Digital Payments are being carried out in more than 400 schemes of the government. Till now, more than Rs 57,000 crore has been prevented from going into wrong hands." PTI

8/9 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 as Lok Sabha was adjourned until 1 February. PTI